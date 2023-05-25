Getty

Garth Brooks Gushes Over Trisha Yearwood: ‘My Favorite Plus One’ (Exclusive)

He’s a country icon who has sold over 157 million albums and had 20 number one Billboard hits, and now music superstar Garth Brooks is unleashing all of his chart-topping songs at his new residency show, Garth Brooks/Plus One, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

While there is a lot to see and do in Vegas, Garth says this is a show audiences will be able to enjoy more than once, since each night’s performance will be completely different.

The set list of songs will never be the same, and he will take requests from the fans. In addition, the Garth Brooks/Plus One show will feature surprise guests like his wife, Trisha Yearwood, who joined him onstage on opening night May 18.

“She was always going to be my favorite plus one. I married one of the greatest singers on the planet,” Garth told “Extra.”

Garth and Tricia have been happily married for 17 years, and the “Friends in Low Places” singer said this onstage plus one will always be his number one love.

“She is very, very sweet. If you want to strip it all down and have a woman that can have anything she wants at any time, she has got a puppy on a string. Anything that woman wants at any time, all she has to do is snap her finger. And that’s if I’m not talented enough to read her mind before that.”

While Garth has already nabbed 23 ACM awards, 19 CMA trophies, and two Grammys, he says there’s still a lot more to do.

“You live your life with people around you that have done so much more than you, so there’s not a thing where you’ve done everything.”

Garth says it’s his fellow country music artists who inspire him to keep pushing for more.

“I just hosted the ACMS with Dolly Parton. The woman is 77 years old. Then you think about the hits she’s had. Those are monumental, big-ass hits. I wonder who wrote... Oh yeah, she wrote them all. Garth Brooks could be doing this for the next 150 years and not scratch the surface for what people like Dolly Parton have done. George Strait, my hero,” explained Garth.

“They’re right there in front of you every day, being the light or example that you want them to be.”

There’s still plenty of time to catch Garth and his plus ones, as new 2024 dates have just been added to his residency.