How Garth Brooks Is Driving Trisha Yearwood ‘Nuts’ in Quarantine, Plus: They Talk Christmas Special

If Garth Brooks is the country king, then his wife Trisha Yearwood is the country queen!

“Extra’s” Jana Kramer caught up with country music’s royal couple, who have five Grammys and millions of records sold between them. Plus, they just celebrated their 15-year anniversary! The pair talked about singing together, the importance of music, life in quarantine, and their Christmas special.

So what is their favorite song to sing together? Garth shared, “That’s tough because it's, it's always a joy, the one I think we do probably most is ‘In Another's Eyes’… That was our first duet ever.”

Trisha added, “And I’m loving singing ‘Shallow.’”

They told Jana that their music really is nothing without fans or friends like Kelly Clarkson, who said “The Dance” has helped her through her breakup with Brandon Blackstock.

Brooks said, “If you're a lucky artist, you're going to have songs played at people's weddings, played unfortunately at funerals… you get to be part of the fabric of somebody's life. As a songwriter, as an artist, oh, my gosh, they can keep — no offense — they can keep all the Grammys. They can keep all the awards they want when you hear things like that. That's when you feel like an artist,”

Yearwood continued, “And I would say music is more important this year than ever because… when you go through a breakup, you go out with your girlfriends or… you go out and distract yourself, you go to a concert. We're not doing those things… And so, you know, it's always an honor to be a part of somebody else's journey like that.”

The couple is spending time together during quarantine. Trisha said of isolating together, “I don't think there's anything that I learned that I didn't already know.”

Garth shared Trisha’s one pet peeve about him, saying, “I whistle everywhere I go… and it drives her absolutely nuts and she's been so sweet to put up with it.” Trisha explained, “It's not like just the occasional whistle, it's really like a 24/7 thing.”

Sunday night, they will be singing on their Christmas special, “Garth and Tricia Live! A Holiday Concert Event” on CBS. “Garth, whenever I've seen you in concert,” Jana asked, “You do the requests… I'm curious — how are you going to do that without a live audience?”