Bravo

The first part of the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” reunion kicked off (or more like exploded) Wednesday and Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair was center stage from the start with one bombshell after another dropping.

Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and co-stars ripped into him for his actions and accused him of “crying crocodile tears.” Ariana said he was “victim-blaming” and “can f--- off.”

Prior to everyone getting together, host Andy Cohen sat down with the principals of "Scandoval" separately “to hear their side of the story,” in a reunion first.

“It kind of feels like you’re the most hated man on television,” Andy told Tom.

The Schwartz & Sandy co-owner shared what led to his affair with Raquel, saying he and ex Ariana “had issues” that were hidden from the cameras and their friends.

“Ariana and I kept our relationship pretty private for many years,” said Tom. “I felt like I was like her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming."

Meanwhile, Ariana recounted the opposite to Andy, saying she felt like she “always showed everything from my point of view.”

"He's framing it now as something else because he has to. He is desperate,” said Ariana, who believes Tom is trying to put a spin on the situation. “He will throw anything at the wall right now hoping that it will stick.”

Ariana revealed that it took Raquel “48 whole hours” to text her after news of the affair broke, adding she blocked her afterwards. Looking back, Ariana says she does ask herself “how did I miss this?” from a friend that was so involved in her life.

The following day at the reunion, which Raquel couldn’t join the first part of and had to watch from her trailer due to the restraining order she filed against Scheana Shay, the cast didn’t miss their chance to give Tom a piece of their thoughts on the affair.

Lala Kent got things off to a heated start by calling Tom “a dangerous human being.” And from there, the colorful expletives took off.

When Andy asked the million-dollar question - why Tom didn’t come clean to Ariana early on? Sandoval said, “I was scared to. She was going through a lot. I didn’t want to add on.”

Ariana denied Tom’s claim that they “hadn’t been intimate in years.”

“That's not true. We have been intimate,” she said while visibly emotional. “Also having intimacy issues does not excuse literally any f---ing thing. You work on it, or you break up, so going through the f---ing ins and outs of our relationship is f---ing pointless. It's stupid. It's victim blaming is what it is!”

And the blaming went on! Tom Schwartz’s kiss with Raquel was also brought up, with Lisa Vanderpump saying it was “perverse to encourage your best friend to make out with somebody that you’ve just slept with.”

Sandoval disagreed with Lisa and denied it was a decoy.

One thing many in this cast can’t deny is the fact they have never cheated, which Andy called them out on. “This is a group of cheaters. No one in this group has clean hands except for Katie [Maloney] and LVP. How is that not hypocritical?”

Lala had a quick answer for Andy: “None of us were f---ing our best friend’s man.”