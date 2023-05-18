Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump held her gala for Vanderpump Dogs in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, and “Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with her on the red carpet.

Lisa reacted to the “Vanderpump Rules” finale, which focused on Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump said, “It’s still hard to watch when you see emotional breakdowns like that… When you are invested in these people you have known for so many years, who is right or wrong when you see them absolutely hysterical? It’s been very difficult.”

The reunion is said to be even more difficult. “I think we are ready for it," she offered. "There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. I don’t think we have heard it all yet. I think there is still going to be more as soon as we start filming again.”