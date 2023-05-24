‘RHONJ’: Teresa Accuses Melissa & Joe of Sending Her to Prison in Reunion Trailer

BRAVO

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 reunion is upon us, and brace yourselves — it’s a wild ride! The Jersey ladies have never been afraid of intense confrontations (remember Teresa’s table flip?), and this time is no different.

The trailer reveals this is sure to be an explosive three-part reunion, with the ladies throwing major accusations against one another.

“Criminal,” “devil,” and “nasty” are all words the ladies use to describe one another.

Teresa Giudice accuses sister-in-law Melissa Gorga of putting her behind bars. “I spoke to the FBI because of what you’ve done,” says Teresa, who served 11 months at a federal prison for bankruptcy and mail and wire fraud.

While Teresa and the Gorgas have had no shortage of drama throughout the past years 11 years, this season the issues between the two reached such a boiling point that Melissa and Teresa’s brother, Joe, ultimately decided not to attend Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Emotions run high between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin as well, with the two shouting back and forth to one another. Dolores Catania also reveals something host Andy Cohen and the ladies find surprising about her relationship with Paul.

In the preview, Andy is seen trying his best to keep things calm, but even he has his limits. At one point, he yells at Teresa’s husband Luis, saying, “Let him talk!”

Andy spoke about the reunion during an April 24 episode of “Radio Andy.”

“I’ve got to tell you, the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate between Teresa and Melissa, I mean, the gloves are off,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.”