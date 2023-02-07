Getty

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is here!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Teresa Giudice, who teased the dramatic season.

Teresa is going see the show through, saying, “I started this and I am not gonna just walk away… I have been through highs and lows from the beginning.”

When asked what will surprise everyone about this season, Teresa commented, “I think I will surprise you.”

Giudice also opened up about her strained relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa, who didn’t attend her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

While Teresa hasn’t mended things with Joe and Melissa, she noted, “This season was very, very emotional for me, and when you watch this season, you will see.

“Right now, I need to heal myself,” Teresa stressed. “And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health.”

She hasn’t always watched the reality show. Giudice explained, “Starting from Season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation.”

Teresa is watching this season, though! She said, “I am definitely watching from now on and I have been watching… I have watched it all and it is sad to watch.”

She admitted, “In hindsight, I should have saw what was being said about me… Maybe it saved a lot of heartaches because maybe things would have been worse… I kept the peace while my parents were alive.”

Teresa is now happily married and watching her daughters grow up. Her eldest daughter Gia is working toward becoming a lawyer. The mom of four pointed out, “Right now she is working for an immigration attorney… That is really a passion for her because her father got deported. She loves to help other families going through this.”