Teresa Giudice Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice said goodbye to the ballroom on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with her and her partner Pasha Pashkov after the elimination.

Giudice shared, “It’s definitely not easy… I actually cried this week… I didn’t think I was going to get the jive, then I finally did get it, then I got emotional because of my dad… He was my best friend. Seeing him in the package, I got emotional and it just threw me off a little bit… I had a great time. It was fun. I got to meet Pasha.”