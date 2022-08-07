Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Say 'I Do' — Gorgas, Manzo Boycott Wedding

It's official: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married!

Us Weekly reports the couple wed on Saturday, August 6, at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Giudice was lovely in a white strapless mermaid dress, accessorizing with sheer gloves and a statement tiara.

Ruelas wore a white jacket for the ceremony.

Splash News

"RHONJ" royalty was in the house: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were among the 220 guests.

Giudice also attracted guests from other "Real Housewives" franchises, including Chanel Ayan, Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley, Alexia Echevarria, Ramona Singer and Ashley Darby.

Splash News

A "Real Housewives" wedding wouldn't be complete without drama, and while no tables were flipped, Giudice's nuptials definitely had some BTS tension.

Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga boycotted the wedding over a massive fight the two couples had 13 days before.

People reports the decision not to attend was made over — what else? — rumors.

Two different sources told People exclusively that false, negative rumors about Joe and Melissa's marriage, their perception of Teresa's part in those rumors, and also the way Luis behaved as things unfolded led the Gorgas to decide they'd been betrayed "in a way that's unforgivable."

One of the sources also pointed out that Giudice had no relatives at her own wedding. "But that's the choice Teresa made," they said, referring to Giudice as "toxic" when it comes to the Gorgas' well-being.

Just as shockingly, Giudice's former BFF Dina Manzo also boycotted amid rumors the two have had a falling out.

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 48, have been together for two years, and engaged since October of last year, when Ruelas dropped to one knee during a Grecian getaway.

At the time, Giudice wrote on social media, "My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Instagram

Giudice's wedding has been Topic A ever since May, when wedding guest Ramona accidentally released all the details in an Instagram Story. Oops!

Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999-2019; the two called things off in 2018 after each did prison time for fraud.

Giudice is the mother of four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — all of whom looked very grown-up in a pre-festivities photo posted to her Instagram on Friday!

Ruelas was previously wed to Marisa DiMartino, but he has been divorced for over 10 years. He's the father of two sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas, with her.