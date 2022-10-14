Joe Gorga Calls Rift with Teresa Giudice ‘Devastating’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husbands Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno at BravoCon 2022 in NYC.

Joe Gorga opened up about where he and wife Melissa stand with his sister Teresa Giudice after they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“Listen, everybody knows we didn't go to the wedding. There's a lot of things that came out on the show,” he said. “I really can't discuss too many things. I'm not happy about it. I'm not proud of it, and you know I love her, she's my sister. I always love her. Do I wish I went to the wedding? Of course. You know, I want it to be normal… I want to be happy.”

Gorga added that he wants “to live life, you know, and people are dropping dead left and right, really getting sick and… you know, we live one life. I want to live the right way. I don't want to argue, so it's devastating, so, you know, I'm just taking it day by day.”

Could they make up? Joe said, “She did say in an interview that she can never come back from this… She's the older one in the family and… that's her wishes just like it was her wishes not to put us in the wedding and do all that, and that was her choice… She’s an adult and, you know, so, that was her wish and she's saying that, so we go by what Teresa says.”

When asked if everything is okay with him and his nieces, he said, “Oh, yeah, yeah, yes… forever.”

He called the family drama, “Stupidity.”

Could Joe Benigno and Margaret Josephs help mediate? “Marge and I could try. I don't know that it's going to work because Teresa basically drew a line in the sand.” He added, “We have no problem with Luis, right? Teresa wants to fight with Joey, so what are you gonna do?”

As for how the fellas settle their disputes, he revealed, “Well, among the guys, I think there's always peace, but among the girls, at any given moment it could explode… We settle it by drinking and then inside of five minutes, no one remembers anyway.”