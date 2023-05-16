Country Music Star Parker McCollum Releases New Album ‘Never Enough’

Jim Wright

If you can’t get enough of Parker McCollum’s chart-topping music, his new album “Never Enough” is out now.

Fresh on the heels of the singer-songwriter’s third consecutive #1 smash hit, “Handle on You,” the album is a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll. “Never Enough”’ which is Parker’s second record, combines equal parts country songwriting and rock guitar.

"This album ‘Never Enough’ is probably my favorite record I've ever put out!” said Parker, who took home the 2022 ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year. “Some seriously personal songs on this record, and I think some of my best songwriting. It's very honest, very authentic, very genuine, and I hope that comes across in every song."

Produced by Jon Randall, “Never Enough” teams Parker up with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row on 15 tracks that “underscore authenticity, vulnerability, and a little bit of defiance,” according to a press release for the album. The album’s debut single “Handle on You” has been certified gold.

Jim Wright

“Never Enough” held its release party last week on SiriusXM The Highway, where Parker performed and shared the stories behind the album’s songs.

Named an Artist to Watch by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, and the RIAA, Parker will be bringing his multi-platinum hits and new music to New York City this weekend for a headlining show at Pier 17.