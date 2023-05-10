'Real Housewives of Miami’s' Guerdy Abraira Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2023 Telemundo Media

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 45-year-old shared in an Instagram statement Wednesday that she learned of the news in March while on vacation on St. Barts.

“I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” the event designer wrote.

"It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures."

Guerdy added that she will be undergoing surgery and treatment.

“I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Bravo star went on to allude to her famous “guerdyfy” phrase that she uses on the show when speaking about plans for the lavish events she organizes.

"I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.”

The married mom-of-two also noted her family as the main reason for her strength.

"I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage — it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need."