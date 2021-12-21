Reality Star Alexia Echevarria Marries Todd Nepola

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria and businessman Todd Nepola are officially married!

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with just the two of them at Eden Rock hotel in St. Barts.

Alexia told Us Weekly, “I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words. [It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”

For her special day, Alexia wore a Muse by Berta dress, Aquazurra shoes, and a Maria Elena headpiece. Todd opted for an Isaia Napoli tux and Ferragamo shoes.

Alexia revealed, “Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something. Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

“Another special moment was when I closed my eyes, kissed and tossed my flower bouquet into the ocean while thinking of my mom and dad,” Echevarria added. “They both loved flowers and the ocean. I could feel both of them right by my side.”

The bought their wedding bands in St. Barts.

In December 2019, Todd popped the question to Alexis after two years of dating.

While they wanted a “religious wedding,” they were forced to postpone, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Alexia told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish,” “We’re still trying to figure out if we want it here, if we want a destination wedding, so those are things that we’re still working out. But meanwhile, we’re really enjoying each other. He’s an amazing man and I’m very happy.”

The pair then decided on a wedding date for August of this year, but they were forced to delay once again, due to her mother’s death.

She wrote on Instagram, “The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

“To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel. No amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you, but then again, thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me,” Echevarria went on. “Rest in Peace Mami. I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again.”