New 'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Covers Lapalme: 'I Don't Speak Basic'

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

It had been a long time since we've seen new episodes of "The Real Housewives of Miami," but one newcomer is likely to keep you streaming the Peacock series!

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

Posing for Lapalme magazine, global event planner Guerdy Abraira, who is about to turn 44 and has been married to husband Russell for over 25 years, opens up about her introduction to the show, saying she's come a long way from her childhood arrival in Miami.

“The first thing for me was trying to fit in because you want to have friends and want to be accepted just as you are,” she said of moving to Miami from France “You can only imagine a 9-year-old pastor’s kid that is 5'8", sporting pigtails and ruffled church attire on the first day of school… imagine that?”

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

She overcame the language barrier — "I speak a lot of languages [now], but I don't speak basic!" — and focused on athletics and academics, excelling in school as her way of fitting in. She also picked up party-planning skills that have made her the talk of the town.

“I am humbled to know that I was the girl in school that looked like a giraffe and didn’t speak English and who later became the ‘go-to’ girl that knows how to meticulously throw a damn good fête," the mother of two said proudly.

Filbert Kung for Lapalme

She is using her time on "RHOM" to inspire, saying, "It's all about confidence and not allowing anyone to tell you what you should be."

What viewers will see are her two sides: "party Guerdy and professional Guerdy." But remember that the party side is her job! “Viewers will see why I am the way I am and that I am built tough for a reason. People will soon understand the ‘Guerdy’ effect.”

The interview is packed with revealing personal details about Abraira, including her painful reminiscence of losing close family members in the 2010 Haiti earthquake and her joyful story of becoming a wildly successful entrepreneur.