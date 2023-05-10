Jennifer Hudson Would LOVE to Have Rihanna on Her Daytime Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It’s been a star-packed year for Jennifer Hudson!

Among other achievements, the first season of the Oscar winner’s talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” just landed six Daytime Emmy nominations.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Jennifer on the set of her show to dish all about its success and what she’s looking forward to for Season 2.

“I feel like I get to live a piece of everyone that I get to interview, their lives, and learn so much more,” the “American Idol” alum said.

One of those special interviews for Jennifer was with Patti LaBelle, who she described singing with on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as a Season 1 highlight for her.

“To be able to do that — that's a moment for me, like, wait a minute I'm living my dream having a talk show, then one of my musical Idols comes on my show, and then we get to have another moment realizing my dreams with her, on the couch, with an audience…”

Which other music icon would be her pick for the next duet and interview on the couch of her talk show?

“I would love to have Rihanna on the show,” the EGOT winner told Melvin. “I want to blend all my worlds.”

Blending all her worlds is working for the “Dreamgirls” star: one of the show’s Emmy nominations is for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has proven to be a platform for more than just entertainers. Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance on the hit talk show last month.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

“Bringing people together, it’s like layers and layers and layers of all the things I love.