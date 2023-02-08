John Legend Talks Baby Esti on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’s’ 100th Episode

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jennifer Hudson has taken over daytime TV, and now the EGOT winner is hitting another milestone with the 100th episode of her talk show on Thursday!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with JHud who shared, “I can’t get over it. It’s like once that ball got rolling it took off.” Rolling is right — the show was already picked up for a second season!

How is she celebrating? “When things are moving so fast you just want a moment to say, ‘Look at where I am.’ Take it in. So that’s the personal moment I want to have and I’m going to have.”

The episode will feature fellow EGOT winner John Legend, who gave Jennifer the scoop on his new baby Esti Maxine. Check out the exclusive clip below as John explains the story behind her name and reveals big sister Luna, 6, and big brother Miles, 4, are “loving and excited” about Esti and “truly thrilled” to be older siblings.

Chief Executive Officer and President of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group Channing Dungey and President of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television Mike Darnell also stopped by the set for the special occasion.

Meanwhile, during Jennifer’s interview with “Extra” she opened up about her recent tribute to the late Whitney Houston at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Party.

Hudson shared, “It means everything. Whitney… she was it for me. So when Clive reached out, ‘Jennifer, will you come to the Whitney tribute?’ I am there.”