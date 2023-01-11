‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 2!

Getty Images

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will be back in the fall for a Season 2!

The renewal was announced on Wednesday, and Hudson shared in a statement that making the talk show was “one of the greatest joys of my career."

The EGOT winner also praised her “incredible team” and “amazing partners," saying, “We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in Season 2!”

Hudson went on to share the happy news on her show today. Watch!

Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations were first to announced the Wednesday morning.

Hudson’s show launched on FOX in September — on her birthday — with a big billboard in Times Square and a celebration.

She told “Extra” at the time, It’s a dream. It’s a blessing. It’s surreal. I keep looking at everyone like, ‘Is this real?’… It’s amazing when you can imagine something in your mind and watch it manifest… There is no greater reward and no better feeling… I keep saying, ‘You guys are in my dream’… This is what I dreamt about, so to be here is living the dream.”

Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed the syndicated show.