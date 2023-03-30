Jennifer Hudson Shines a Light on Black Women in Business

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Jennifer Hudson as she hosted a special luncheon to celebrate Black women who are small business owners and their impact on the L.A. community.

Of the Black women owners, Jennifer said, “They are one of the main reasons I wanted to do a talk show… to be able to give others a platform, to be seen, to be heard.”

Hudson’s hit show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a second season. She shared, “I think it is the funnest job I’ve ever had, and I just want to continue to grow and progress and get better at life.”

Also in attendance were Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey and L.A.’s history-making Mayor Karen Bass.