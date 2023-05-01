Chris Pratt Reveals Son Jack’s Reaction to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

After six long years, Chris Pratt is finally back to guard the galaxy in director James Gunn’s Marvel blockbuster film finale, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Chris, who revealed what his 10-year-old son Jack thought of the movie.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” reunites Chris with Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket Raccoon.

Chris opened up about saying goodbye to the franchise.

Joined by James, Chris said, “It’s a journey. You’re making a movie… then the promotion of it… like, we’re here, we’re doing the same bits that we did in-between takes. We’re making each other laugh… I’m not letting myself go there, but I know that, like, the movie’s coming out soon… There’s a ticking clock on us doing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stuff and that’s gonna be pretty sad.”

James added, “I don’t go there. It’s sad, but I don’t normally go there, but it hit me that it was almost over and that was really sad… You also have to remember we’re really good friends, so we talk anyway. A lot of us see each other pretty regularly, and so that part isn’t that sad. In a lot of ways, the biggest sadness comes personally from saying goodbye to the characters.”

Does Chris think this is the end for Peter Quill?

Pratt answered, “I’m grateful that I got to make Peter Quill mainstream. He was a comic book character but, for the most part, a lot of people didn’t know who he was, unless you were into comic books. But now people know who he is, and I think he’ll live on longer than I will. And so there will be a lot of iterations of this Quill character moving forward. Will it be me playing Quill? I don’t know.”

As for his portrayal of Quill, Chris commented, “I always have looked at Quill as me. It’s me if I was 9 years old and I was taken off this planet and I had to fabricate a superhero persona based on the pop culture icons of my life.”

Trolling James, Chris added, “it's given me an opportunity to really explore who I am as a performer and to make amazing relationships with everyone except James.”

James quipped, “I'm thinking that probably didn't slip out.”