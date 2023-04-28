‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Star Chris Pratt on Dropping First F-Bomb in the MCU (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Chris Pratt hit the L.A. premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which marks the end of the road for Marvel’s band of interstellar heroes!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chris, who dished on being the first actor to drop an F-bomb in the MCU.

Chris admitted that his curse was just an attempt to make the crew laugh. He said, “Oftentimes, if you drop an F-bomb, you know it’s not going to make the cut, but you’re just doing it to make people laugh, which is also an indication to let them know that you’re probably done with this scene… like, ‘We’ve beat this thing to death, so I’m gonna start dropping F-bombs,’ so you say, ‘Cut, let’s move on.’ But guess what? They put it in the movie.”

Pratt reflected on how his role as Star-Lord, saying, “It’s hard to say how exactly this role has changed my life… it just changed everything, it changed my career, changed my life professionally, personally, financially.”

“I met some of the greatest friends I’ll ever meet,” Chris added. “One day, I’ll be dead and gone, but this character I played will live on forever.”

Chris took his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as his date for the evening. The couple is about to celebrate their wedding anniversary!

He shared, “We’ve still got a little more press to do, but once the press is over and the movie’s released, I’m gonna go and celebrate my beautiful wife, my wonderful kids, and have a nice anniversary.”