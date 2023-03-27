Chris Pratt Reacts to ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Criticism: ‘Go Watch the Movie… Twice’ (Exclusive)

Splash News

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day provide the voices of Mario and Luigi in the highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“Extra’s’ Jenn Lahmers spoke to Chris and Charlie about the animated film, which is inspired by the iconic Nintendo game.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” centers around Mario, who — with the help of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) — squares off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to thwart his plans to conquer the world.

While some fans are displeased with the voice accents, Pratt said, “Go watch the movie and then we can talk… Once you see the movie — and in all honesty, you probably need to see it twice.”



Pratt got serious, emphasizing, “This is a passionate fanbase… I’m part of it… This is the soundtrack to your youth, you don’t want someone to come along and cynically kind of destroy it with a cash grab… There are so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that didn’t happen… It honors the world of ‘Mario’ and is very promising of what we can expect the next 10 years, an entire universe of these types of movies… Now that I have kids, I have to see every animated movie whether it’s good or not… It’s a good one. Hopefully there will be more.

Charlie added the film has “all these Easter eggs throughout the thing.”

Both Chris and Charlie, who played Nintendo when they were young, have their kids playing, too!

Chris shared, “My son [Jack] plays ‘Super Smash Bros.,’ and like, ‘Dad… I don’t lose at ‘Smash Bros.’”

Charlie’s son Russell, 11, is hooked on his Nintendo Switch. He said, “My boy’s got a Switch, and I have to actively get him off of it.”

Next up, Charlie directs and stars in “Fool’s Paradise.” He said, “I can’t believe the cast I got to be part of this movie. I got [Jason] Bateman and [Jason] Sudeikis… Kate Beckinsale, I don’t think people realize how funny she is… Ken Jeong… John Malkovich, Edie Falco, Adrien Brody, the late, great Ray Liotta… The movie is just wall-to-wall funny, beginning to end.”

Chris has “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” coming up. He teased, “It’s so good… [Director] James Gunn was back… It’s emotional, it’s powerful, it’s super funny, it’s really moving.. I think it has the best soundtrack yet, which is saying a lot… I think fans of Marvel and these types of movies are going to be really thrilled to come to the theater again and be truly moved.”