Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Threw a Farm Birthday for Lyla (Video)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their daughter Lyla’s second birthday with a farm-themed party!

Katherine showed off the cute décor in a video featuring Van Morrison’s “Days Like This.” The star mom wrote, “I had so much fun celebrating my little girl with my family and a few of her little besties. The theme picked out by my girl (farm) matched with the best kids decor from @bonjourfete and the little table by @teakandlace. It was so fun doing the flowers and setting it all up. Thanks to my sissy for pulling so many inspo pics for me to replicate! 🎉🐥”

The video included place settings for the guests featuring animal ears for the kids to wear and little toy chicks. The tables were also adorned with beautiful flowers, and it looks like the children had little sandwiches and veggies to munch on.

Just a few days ago, Katherine shared a sweet pic of Lyla walking toward her. She wrote, “My baby’s birthday! I can’t believe we have a 2 year old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I’ve ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we’ve been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁 (captured by @elizabethmessina ).”

Chris also wished his little girl a happy birthday by posting a photo of a doll on Instagram. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You’re a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise. And I don’t know why I’m writing this ‘to you’ because you’re not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you! To be clear, the doll pictured above is not an actual picture of Lyla. #BigBirthdayEnergy.”

Chris and Katherine’s family just got a little bit bigger with the addition of Eloise.

In June, Chris told us, “She’s perfect, she’s so gorgeous, she’s so chill, she sleeps a lot during the day. At night, not so much, so I am working on some caffeine fumes right now, but she’s perfect.”