Jonathan Majors’ Ex Granted Restraining Order Against Him

Getty Images

On Thursday, the woman in the center of Jonathan Majors’ assault case has been granted a temporary order of protection.

In a statement to Variety, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said, “Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.).”

When a full temporary order of protection is granted, the two parties are prohibited from having any direct or third party contact until the next court date.

In response to the order of protection, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence. In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described),” Chaudhry argued. “In fact, the forensic medical expert’s opinion shows that the woman is lying. It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

Majors is due in court on May 8.

A month ago, Majors was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Chaudry recently filed court document in an attempt to show he did not strike the alleged victim and included photos.

According to the court papers obtained by "Extra," Majors’ driver was with him and the woman on the night of the incident. The papers state, “The driver will testify he never struck the alleged victim ‘in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.’”

The docs claim, “The driver saw her ‘hitting, scratching, and attacking’ Jonathan... and that Jonathan asked the driver to stop the car, so he could escape her attack... which he did.”

The court documents also attempt to discredit the alleged victim, who claimed that she suffered a broken finger.

Calling the injury a “complete lie,” his legal team provided security video of the alleged victim at Loosie’s nightclub at the Moxy Hotel just after the alleged altercation.

The court docs argue that the woman “continues to victimize Mr. Majors and has a clear agenda to destroy his reputation because she is angry that he ended their relationship and her life of luxury.”

The filing came just after Variety reported that more alleged victims have been cooperating with the DA in NYC. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined to comment.