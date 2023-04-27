Alicia Keys on Remaking Her Hit ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ for ‘Queen Charlotte’ (Exclusive)

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

Singer Alicia Keys has re-recorded her hit “If I Ain’t Got You” for the Netflix series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Alicia at the L.A. premiere, where she discussed the hit song.

She shared, “It’s really special… I sang it brand-new. We were able to reimagine it with a 76-piece, all-women-of-color orchestra; it is the most stunning thing you’re ever gonna hear or see.”



Keys was happy to be there to celebrate, saying, “The song, the way that is able to transcend era and time… just really beautiful.”

The “Bridgerton” producers approached Alicia about a new version of the song. She said, “India told me… they were shooting a particular scene… it was a ball… They shot 30 times this one scene with a classical song, and at the end of it the director said, ‘I’m going to put on a modern song and try it one last time.’ And they played ‘If I Ain't Got You’ and it ended up being so perfect… They went with the one take of ‘If I Aint Got You.’ Suddenly, ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ became a very important part of the series, and that’s when they reached out to me and we decided to do something special.”