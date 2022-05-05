How Alicia Keys’ Mother’s Day Plans Went a Little Sideways

Getty Images

Days after her ultimate tribute to New York at the Met Gala, “Extra” was with Alicia Keys.

The star dished on her Met look, her new makeup line, and how her Mother’s Day plans nearly got interrupted.

The 15-time Grammy winner was also a fashion winner at the gala in a shimmering Ralph Lauren gown with a cape that had 200,000 crystals shaped like the NYC skyline.

She told us, “It was such a beautiful, powerful, special moment to be able to represent New York City. It just felt like such a homecoming.”

Alicia hit the famed stairs with husband Swizz Beatz, who wore a tux with a Ralph Lauren leather jacket.

Keys shared, “I had an amazing time… It was really, really fun. You’re in the museum at night, which is fascinating. You’re partially scared everything’s gonna come alive. And then you also feel like this is special.”

Alicia made headlines for going makeup-free in 2016, but she brought the made-up glam at the gala, debuting her new Keys Soulcare line.

She explained, “It is called Make You, and it’s all about being who you are. Because in my journey, in my life, I felt so many times I had to be what other people wanted me to be.”

The color/skin care hybrid line is all about people defining beauty on their own terms.

Keys shared, “You guys have been with me through my journey. I realize that I was just so concerned about being perfect. I was picking up my son from school and I just had my baseball hat and my sweatpants and I didn’t have anything on my face and I was freaking out that if somebody wanted a picture, I was going to somehow be disappointing them.”

Fans certainly won’t be disappointed to hear the “Girl on Fire” singer is about to hit the road, launching a world tour in June.

She said, “I’ve missed being on tour so much. It’s been three years. We’ve been counting down the days, and it’s definitely going to be incredible.”

First, she’s ready to celebrate Mother’s Day with her husband and sons Egypt and Genesis.

“You know, my son’s basketball team put a game on Sunday,” Keys said, adding with a laugh, “I was like... ‘No, that’s not what you do.’”