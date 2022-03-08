Alicia Keys Says It’s Time to Hire More Women

Getty Images

Grammy winner Alicia Keys is opening doors for other women in the music industry — and says others should do the same.

Keys shares her story and thoughts in the second annual “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture” special event streaming tonight in honor of International Women’s Day. Joining Keys will be award-winning artists Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne and other women in the music industry, who will talk about their own challenging experiences and how they are helping to power females forward in their worlds.

In a preview of tonight’s special, Alicia says, “There are these horrible statistics about women (in the industry), and it’s like 1% of them are engineers and 3% of them are producers. I’m one of them. The amount of access is just drastically unbalanced, and so the concept that we came up with… How do we continue to make room and create seats for women at this table, in this industry?”

Keys has the answer and it is something she does herself.

“We do that by, if I have an opportunity to hire a woman… hire a woman! A woman is just as capable, a woman is just as smart, a woman is probably more tenacious and more organized and more kick-ass!” she says enthusiastically.