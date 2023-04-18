Chris Evans on Pulling Off Marvel Cameos in ‘Ghosted’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Evans chatted with “Extra” at the NYC premiere of “Ghosted,” which sees the “Captain America” star in a bit of a role reversal as the one being saved!

He commented, “It was great. It was a nice role reversal. Certainly makes stunt work a lot easier because you just have to panic.”

As for how he got some Marvel cameos to happen, Chris quipped, “You just gotta make the call, make the ask… You hate doing it, but luckily they showed up for me.”

Aside from “Ghosted,” Chris and Ana have worked together on “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man.” He said, “I love running things back. When you get along with someone, why not double up?”