Ana de Armas Clarifies Comment About Quitting Action Movies (Exclusive)

On Tuesday night, Ana de Armas hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of “Ghosted,” which is her third movie with Chris Evans, but their first as love interests!

“Extra” spoke with Ana, who dished on working with Chris again and getting to be silly together for the rom-com action flick.

Aside from “Ghosted,” de Armas and Evans have worked together on “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man.” She commented, “We either hate each other or kill each other… It was great. It was a different dynamic. It was fun.”

Calling the movie a “palate cleanser,” Ana noted, “I wanted to experience being silly… In real life, we’re so silly. We’re always joking, we’re always laughing.”

When asked about the premise of being “ghosted,” Ana said, “We’ve all been there.”

Referencing Chris’ character, de Armas smiled, saying, “You got to read the room and not show up like he did!”

Ana clarified headlines about the upcoming “John Wick” spinoff movie “Ballerina” being her last action movie. She said, “We’ll see. I also want to do other kinds of films, and as much as I am enjoying this genre, I’m excited to do other things… I don’t think I can do action my entire life. It’s a lot, but I will, for sure, if the project is right.”

Ana also spoke about her “SNL” reveal that she’s about to get her U.S. citizenship! Of the life-changing moment, she shared, “It feels like, somehow, this year, all good things are coming together. It feels like a special time.”

When asked if she’ll have a big party to celebrate her citizenship, de Armas replied, “It is a big reason to celebrate because this is also home.”