Amanda Bynes Released from Mental Hospital After 5150 Hold (Report)

More than three weeks after she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, Amanda Bynes has been discharged from a mental hospital.

TMZ reports Bynes was released from a Southern California facility on Monday after the medical staff determined that she was mentally fit and could go back to her daily life.

According to the outlet, Amanda will undergo outpatient treatment to keep her on track.

Sources claim that Bynes will live in her own house, like she did before she was admitted to the hospital.

Last month, TMZ reported that Amanda was spotted walking around naked in downtown Los Angeles before she was taken to a police station.

According to the outlet, Bynes was able to flag down a car, telling the driver that she had just experienced a psychotic episode. She then called 911.

After arriving at the police station, a mental health team felt that it was best to put her on a psychiatric hold.

Her ex-fiancé Paul Michael told Page Six that she’d been “off her meds.”

In 2013, Amanda was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold for two weeks. After the hold, her parents were granted a temporary conservatorship.

A year later, she was put on another psych hold and her parents were granted another conservatorship, which lasted over eight years.