Amanda Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in L.A. two days ago, but her parents are reportedly not seeking another conservatorship.

Sources tell TMZ, that Lynn and Rick Bynes are concerned about Amanda’s well-being, but they aren’t taking steps toward a conservatorship at this time.

According to the site, Bynes was spotted walking around naked in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actress was reportedly able to flag down a car, telling the driver that she had just experienced a psychotic episode. She then called 911. Taken to a police station, Bynes was assessed by a mental health team, which led to the 5150.

TMZ sources say her parents took comfort in the fact that Bynes recognized she was in trouble and sought help.

Amanda will reportedly receive treatment for a few days.

In 2013, Amanda was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold for two weeks. After the hold, her parents were granted a temporary conservatorship.

A year later, she was put on another psych hold and her parents were granted a conservatorship that lasted over eight years, until March 2022.

TMZ notes that in the past year, Amanda has been living independently in her own home and taking cosmetology classes.