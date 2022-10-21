Amanda Bynes & Ex Paul Michael Reportedly Back Together

Instagram

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have reportedly rekindled their romance.

Amanda posted a photo on Saturday of her holding hands with someone, but didn’t show their face. TMZ reports the person was Paul.

Bynes and Michael ended their engagement over the summer, but sources tell the site that they actually got back together a few weeks later.

The insiders say they are living together in L.A., but are not engaged.

The “Easy A” star and her beau have been on-again, off-again for about three years. One of the breakups included a big blowup in April that made headlines, but the two quickly reconciled.

Earlier this year, Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated after nearly nine years. After the news broke, Amanda told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."