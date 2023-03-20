Amanda Bynes Placed on 5150 Psychiatric Hold After Wandering Naked (Report)

Instagram

Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

TMZ reports Bynes was spotted walking around naked in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday before she was taken to a police station.

According to the outlet, Bynes was able to flag down a car, telling the driver that she had just experienced a psychotic episode. She then called 911.

After arriving at the police station, a mental health team felt that it was best to put her on a psychiatric hold.

A source close to Bynes told TMZ that she’s been hospitalized and will be receiving treatment for a few days.

Though a typical psychiatric hold is 72 hours, they can be longer.

Her ex-fiancé Paul Michael told Page Six that she’s been “off her meds.”

In 2013, Amanda was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold for two weeks. After the hold, her parents were granted a temporary conservatorship.

A year later, she was put on another psych hold and her parents were granted another conservatorship, which lasted over eight years.