Backgrid

It looks like Jonah Hill is going to be a dad!

Earlier this week, Hill’s girlfriend Olivia “Liv” Millar was spotted with a visible baby bump while shopping at The RealReal and Burro in Santa Monica in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Millar also sparked engagement rumors since she was spotted with a huge sparkler on that finger!

For the solo outing, Millar opted for overalls and a black sweater.

The couple has not commented on the pregnancy reports.

Just two months ago, Jonah and Olivia were photographed shopping at a children’s store Kokonut Kids in Hanalei, Hawaii.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted kissing on the beach in Malibu.

Backgrid

Hill previously dated surfer Sarah Brady, who he denied being engaged to.