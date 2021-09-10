Jonah Hill Shares First Instagram Post with GF Sarah Brady

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jonah Hill just took his relationship with Sarah Brady to the next level!

While she has been sharing loved-up pics of the pair in recent weeks, the actor just posted his first Instagram photo with Sarah.

Hill is all smiles in the selfie, and he included the caption, “❤️😍🥰 grateful for you @sarahhbrady.”

Jonah and the U.C. San Diego grad student appeared to be having quite the summer in Cali from Big Sur to Malibu with lots of time spent surfing, hanging on the beach and traveling in a camper van.