Jonah Hill Files to Legally Change His Name

Getty Images

Jonah Hill is looking to legally change his name.

The actor’s real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein, but according to TMZ he’s filed a petition to drop Feldstein.

While Jonah has always used Hill as his stage name, his late brother Jordan, a music manager, and his Broadway-star sister Beanie always used Feldstein.

Earlier this month, Aaron Paul and his family went through a similar process.

TMZ reported the “Breaking Bad” actor legally filed to change his last name from Sturtevant to Paul.

His wife Lauren filed to change her last name, too. The couple explained that they would like the whole family to legally go by Aaron’s professional name.

They have a baby boy and a 4-year-old daughter named Story Annabelle Paul.

The couple is also updating their 7-month-old’s name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul, which they say is how they’ve always referred to him.