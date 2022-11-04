Aaron Paul Is Changing His Last Name and His Son’s First Name

Aaron Paul, 43, and his family are getting new names!

The “Breaking Bad” actor has legally filed to change his last name from Sturtevant to Paul, TMZ reports.

His wife Lauren will change her last name, too. The couple explained that they would like the whole family to legally go by Aaron’s professional name.

They have a baby boy and a 4-year-old daughter named Story Annabelle Paul.

The couple is also updating their 7-month-old’s name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul, which they say is how they’ve always referred to him.

The docs explain that they initially called him Casper while filling out paperwork at the hospital, but settled on the new name afterward.

Aaron introduced the baby in April, using the name Ryden. He wrote on Instagram at the time, “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

At the time, Lauren also explained that the couple's favorite artist Mark Ryden inspired their son's name.

She posted on Instagram, "We've spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn't be more in love. Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I'm so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey... Name inspired by our favorite artist, @markryden."

Paul also introduced his son as Ryden during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in April.

He shared, "His name is Ryden and I love him," adding, "He's the best." He added of big sister Story, "[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him. It's her doll."

Aaron also revealed that his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston is Ryden’s godfather.

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Paul said, joking that Bryan turned down the offer.