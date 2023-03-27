Jeremy Renner Is Up and Walking Again — Watch the Video!

Getty Images

Just three months after he was crushed under a 14,000-lb. snowplow, Jeremy Renner is up and walking!

Over the weekend, Renner shared his incredible progress on social media.

In a video, Jeremy is seen walking on an anti-gravity treadmill, which supports most of his weight as he walks.

He tweeted, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

Over the past few months, Jeremy has been documenting his recovery progress.

Last month, the “Hawkeye” star shared a new video on Instagram Stories as he worked out his left leg on a stationary bike. He seemed to be pedaling with help from a hand strap.

Renner wrote as a caption, “Whatever It Takes.”

He also shared an image of Mark Nepo’s book “The Book of Awakening,” a fireplace visible in the background.

The Marvel actor wrote, "Mental Recovery Too.”

On January 1, Renner was run over by his snowplow after helping his adult nephew get his truck out of the snow.

A few weeks later, Renner revealed on Instagram that he had broken more than 30 bones in the incident.

Renner’s post included a photo of the actor receiving treatment, possibly physical therapy, and wrote, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

