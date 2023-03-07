Celebrity News March 07, 2023
Jeremy Renner Spotted for First Time After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner has been keeping a low profile since his snowplow accident!
In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Renner was photographed for the first time since January, smiling while riding shotgun in a car in Los Angeles on Monday.
It looks like he isn’t letting his recovery process or injuries get him down.
Last week, Renner posted a new video that shows off his recovery regime.
In the video, Jeremy is seen working out his left leg on a stationary bike. He seems to be pedaling with the help from a hand strap.
Jeremy Renner Posts New Video Showing His Progress Following Snowplow AccidentView Story
He captioned the video, “Whatever it takes.”
He also shared an image of Mark Nepo’s book “The Book of Awakening,” a fireplace visible in the background.
The Marvel actor wrote, "Mental Recovery Too.”
While Renner is still recovering, his new Disney+ series “Rennervations” is about to premiere on April 12!
Of the four-part series, he said in a statement, “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”
In the series, Renner connects with leading organizations in different cities to learn about the needs of the communities and help in the best way possible, like rebuild decommissioned vehicles into a rec center, music studio, or water treatment facility.