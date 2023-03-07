Jeremy Renner Spotted for First Time After Snowplow Accident

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner has been keeping a low profile since his snowplow accident!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Renner was photographed for the first time since January, smiling while riding shotgun in a car in Los Angeles on Monday.

It looks like he isn’t letting his recovery process or injuries get him down.

Last week, Renner posted a new video that shows off his recovery regime.

In the video, Jeremy is seen working out his left leg on a stationary bike. He seems to be pedaling with the help from a hand strap.

He captioned the video, “Whatever it takes.”

He also shared an image of Mark Nepo’s book “The Book of Awakening,” a fireplace visible in the background.

The Marvel actor wrote, "Mental Recovery Too.”

While Renner is still recovering, his new Disney+ series “Rennervations” is about to premiere on April 12!

Of the four-part series, he said in a statement, “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”