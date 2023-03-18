Jeremy Renner's Nephew Shows He Can 'Do the Thing' with Cute Imitation

Instagram

Jeremy Renner took time out from his grueling recovery from a New Year's Day snowplow accident to share a spot-on — and adorable — impression of him done by his beloved nephew.

The star of "Mayor of Kingstown" has been sharing notes from Auggie, including a handwritten one in which he wrote, "I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

On Friday, Renner posted more from Auggie, noting, "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'" This time, it was a hilarious video of Auggie doing his impression of his uncle.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," he says. "Is that the thing? That it?" he asks his parents, earning the comment, "100 percent. That's what it is!" from his mom.