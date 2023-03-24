Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz is ready for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Lenny, who is not only hosting, but also performing at the award ceremony!

He told Rachel, “I’m here in the name of love and music.”



Kravitz isn’t nervous about hosting or performing, saying, “Neither, I am just grateful to be here.”

Lenny will have probably “three” wardrobe changes during the show.

He revealed, “I always dress how I feel at the time on that day, so I like to have a few extra things ‘cause I’m not gonna know how I feel. I just vibe off of instinct."

Will his abs be making an appearance? He answered, “I don’t know about that.”

His songs will be in the mix, though! He dished, “We are gonna get a little melody at the end of the show.”

Lenny won’t be debuting new music on this stage, explaining, “Not yet, but I do have a new album coming later this year that I am just completing now.”

Could he collaborate with his daughter Zoë? He said, “That’s something I have always thought about. The right thing at the right time. I would love to work with my daughter on something. She’s great, I love her. If she wasn’t my daughter, I would still feel the same about her.”

Kravitz will be in good company at the show. He said, “P!nk is gonna be here getting the Icon Award, Taylor Swift the Innovator Award, Keith Urban’s here, Pat Benatar — it’s gonna be cool.

While he doesn’t have any routines, he took the mic from Rachel, declaring, “I am ready, I am ready, now.”

As for what is on his playlist to prep for the show, Lenny commented, “I like to listen to a lot of classic music — James Brown, Fela Kuti, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, Al Green, Bob Marley. People that inspired me, people that educated me.”