Lenny Kravitz Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Tragic Death: ‘Too Soon’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

On Wednesday night, Lenny Kravitz walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Lenny about why he signed on for the movie and the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Last week, Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home.

Lenny, who knew Lisa Marie personally, said, “Our daughters grew up together… Very sad, very sad, you know…? Too soon and I, you know, I sent my love and condolences to her family.”

Kravitz also has an inside connection for “Shotgun Wedding.” He said, “J.Lo, who is my friend… this was the beginning of COVID, we were all locked down in different places, and to get a call to come to go to the Dominican Republic to work with Jennifer Coolidge, you know, Cheech Marin, and Sonia Braga, Josh [Duhamel]… It just sounded like the thing to do, right? So I left the Bahamas, went to the Dominican Republic.”

“It was really beautiful, like, the connection that we made with each other was really beautiful,” Kravitz went on. “The vibe was perfect, like, nobody was tripping, you know? Everybody was just really easy and everybody was really grateful. That's the thing… We were all grateful to be together in this beautiful location.”

When asked about his recent naked photo social media post, Lenny quipped, “There's something about the beginning of the year and getting in the water and cleansing yourself, you know, mentally, spiritually, and physically.”