Lenny Kravitz Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Getty Images

On Tuesday, it was announced that Lenny Kravitz will be hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Along with hosting, Kravitz will also be taking the stage as a performer.

The news comes just a few days after Lenny performed during the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Oscars.

Aside from Lenny, LL Cool J and Latto have also agreed to appear at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Previously announced performers include Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay.

Taylor Swift will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, while P!nk will be recognized with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Some of the nominees this year include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and The Weeknd. See the full list of nominees here!