Check out a new teaser trailer for what’s to come on “Vanderpump Rules”!

In the dramatic trailer, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix sit down for an emotional conversation after their split.

Tom tells Ariana, “I wish we both would have tried harder.”

At one point in the conversation, Madix tells Sandoval, “You don't deserve one f**king tear of mine.”

At the end of the trailer, when Tom asks Ariana if she wants anything from the kitchen, she responds, “For you to die.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tom and Ariana broke up after she found out he cheated with Raquel Leviss.

Tom seemingly references the affair in the trailer, telling Ariana, “You don't know what's going on between us.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse into the problems that Tom and Ariana were having in their relationship.

Tom complains about “having sex, like, four times a year,” to which Ariana responds, “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

Tom and Ariana were together for nine years before they called it quits.

Scheana Shay also gives her two cents on the drama in the trailer, saying, “This is a full-blown love affair. I had so much rage in me.”

In another clip from the trailer, Shay is seen having a playful conversation with Leviss. She notes, “I was O.G. home-wrecking whore of this group. And then came LaLa [Kent]. And now here you are.”

Raquel recently requested a temporary restraining order against Scheana, which has been granted by a judge.

The trailer also has a clip of Raquel kissing Tom Schwartz. Tom's ex Katie Maloney seemingly reacted to it, saying, "This is my husband."

"Extra's" Terri Seymour recently spoke with Lisa Vanderpump, who reacted a kiss between Schwartz and Leviss.

A few weeks ago, Raquel and Tom apologized for their involvement in the messy affair.

Raquel wrote on Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Tom wrote, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”