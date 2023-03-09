Scheana Shay Denies Punching ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Raquel Leviss

NBCUniversal

Earlier this week, “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss accused her co-star Scheana Shay of punching her in the face in court papers pertaining to a restraining order request.

Now, Scheana is speaking out, denying the allegations.

In a statement to Us Weekly, her lawyer Neama Rahmani said, “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward,” Rahmani continued. “The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

On Wednesday, TMZ posted photos of Leviss’ seemingly injured face.

In court docs, Leviss claims that Shay shoved her against a brick wall and punched her after learning about her affair with Tom Sandoval.

The papers argued that Scheana “doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

The mutual friend is Ariana Madix, who was in a relationship with Sandoval until she found out about the affair.

A judge granted Leviss the temporary restraining order against Shay. As part of the restraining order, Shay is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, and her workplace.

Just days before the cheating news broke, Raquel and Scheana appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.” They were friendly with each other during the interview and seemed to be getting along.

We’ll have to see how the restraining order affects the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.