Ed Fury, Bodybuilding Legend and Sword-and-Sandal Movie Star, Dies at 94

Ed Fury, the bodybuilding Adonis who became one of the most popular and admired physique models of his day — and, later, a movie star — died February 24 at 94.

His wife confirmed his death to friends.

Fury was born Rupert Edmund Holovchik on June 6, 1928, in Long Island, New York.

A fixture of the Muscle Beach bodybuilding scene from the 1940s after moving to the West Coast, he routinely modeled for photographers like Bob Mizer at Athletic Model Guild and Bruce Bellas aka Bruce of L.A., showing off his natural muscles and Hollywood-ready looks.

The newly rechristened Fury had uncredited parts in such films as "Because of Him" (1946), "Abbott and Costello Go to Mars" (1953), "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953), and "Bus Stop" (1956), all of which made use of his physical attributes.

He landed a larger role in the film "The Wild Women of Wongo" (1958), and by the '60s had relocated to Europe to capitalize on the sword-and-sandal craze. Once there, he was finally the star of show.

Fury's best-known character arrived in "Ursus" (1961), in which he was the titular warrior. He also played Ursus in "Valley of the Lions" (1961), and "Ursus in the Land of Fire" (1963).

Fury continued making TV guest appearances, showing up on such popular series as "Gilligan's Island" (1965), "Star Trek" (1968), "Mission: Impossible" (1968), "The Doris Day Show" (1969), "The Odd Couple" (1971), two episodes of "Columbo" (1973 & 1974), and "Fantasy Island" (1979).

With nearly 50 film and TV appearances under his gladiator belt, he retired after gamely playing a send-up of Urso in the cartoonish "Dinosaur Valley Girls" (1996), a parody of the kinds of films he'd helped popularize in the '60s. He even had several lines — all in a made-up caveman language.

Even in his late 60s, the role still called for him to wear as little as possible.

Fury avoided the limelight in his later years, but was honored in 2001 at Venice Beach alongside fellow bodybuilding greats Peter Lupus, Reg Lewis, Mickey Hargitay, Brad Harris, Mark Forest, Richard Harrison and Gordon Mitchell.