Garry Rossington, Last Original Lynyrd Skynyrd Member, Dies at 71

Gary Rossington, the last surviving original member of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Sunday at 71. No cause was given, but his heart had been an issue for many years.

On Facebook, the band announced, "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today."

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," it went on.

"Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

Rossington, a guitarist, was a co-founding member with bassist Larry Junstrom and drummer Bob Burns of the country-rock band, originally called Me, You, and Him. They renamed themselves Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969. It was a variation of their tough gym teacher's name.

The band's first album was released in 1973. With early hits like "Free Bird" (1973) and "Sweet Home Alabama" (1974), the band grew steadily in popularity.

In 1977, a plane crash that killed six decimated the group, which reformed a decade later with a new lineup.

Ever since, Rossington had been a part of the band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, working with them right up until his death.