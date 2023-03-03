Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' Actor, Dies at 61 Following Brain Aneurysm

Getty Images

Actor Tom Sizemore, best remembered for his performance in 1998's "Saving Private Ryan," died Friday, less than two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ reports. He was 61.

Sizemore's rep Charles Lago told the outlet, "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side."

Sizemore had been hospitalized and in a coma since the health event, which his rep characterized as a stroke-induced aneurysm. Sizemore fell ill just a day before he was scheduled to teach an acting class at Harvelle's Nightclub in Los Angeles.

As Lago announced February 27, his family had been informed there was "no further hope" earlier this week.

His family thanked well-wishers "for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received."

Sizemore was born November 29, 1961, in Detroit. His career began with a 1989 episode of the TV series "Gideon Oliver" and a six-episode arc on "China Beach" (1989-1990).

Early film appearances include the Sylvester Stallone film "Lock Up" (1989), "Rude Awakening" (1989), and Tom Cruise's "Born on the Fourth of July" (1989).

More prominent parts followed in such films as "True Romance" (1993), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), "Natural Born Killers" (1994), "Devil in a Blue Dress" (1995), "Heat" (1995), and "The Relic" (1997), the latter of which represented his first starring role.

In 1998, he played Sgt. Horvath in Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," a box-office smash and one of the most acclaimed films of the 1990s.

Thereafter, his work never slowed — he had well over 200 credits at the time of his death.

Sizemore had the distinction of having been nominated for Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Golden Satellite Awards.

Substance abuse plagued him most of his life, starting when he was 15. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence against girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, the so-called "Hollywood Madam," and spent months in jail followed by months in rehab. He later appeared with her on Season 3 of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" (2010).

He pleased no contest to domestic abuse charges in 2017 for assaulting his girlfriend, and was arrested in 2019 for misdemeanor drug possession.

In 2003, Sizemore was removed from the set of the film "Born Killers" when it was alleged he had sexually molested a child actor. The case was dropped and he continued filming, but the actor — now grown — sued him in 2018. The case was dismissed by a Utah judge in 2020, and Sizemore vehemently denied any wrongdoing.