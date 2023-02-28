Tom Sizemore’s Manager Gives Sad Update on His Hospitalization

Getty Images

A week ago, news broke about Tom Sizemore’s hospitalization following a brain aneurysm.

Now, his manager Charles Lago has a grim update.

In a statement to E! News, Lago said, “Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

Sizemore is still listed in critical condition and is in a coma, according to Lago.

Lago asked for “privacy” on behalf of Sizemore’s family, adding, “They wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received."

TMZ reported that Sizemore, 61, collapsed at his Los Angeles home after suffering a brain aneurysm from a stroke.

On the day of his collapse, Sizemore was scheduled to teach an acting class at Harvelle's Nightclub in Los Angeles.

Along with 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” Sizemore has appeared in “Natural Born Killers” (1994), “Heat” (1995), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and “Pearl Harbor” (2001).