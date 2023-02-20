‘Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Getty Images

“Saving Private Ryan” actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized.

TMZ reported that Sizemore, 61, collapsed on Saturday at his Los Angeles home after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago confirmed to People magazine that he was in critical condition and noted that the hospitalization is a “wait-and-see situation.”

Lago added, “His family is aware and waiting for updates. There are no further updates at this time."

On the day of his collapse, Sizemore was scheduled to teach an acting class at Harvelle's Nightclub in Los Angeles.

Aside from 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” Sizemore has appeared in “Natural Born Killers” (1994), “Heat” (1995), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and “Pearl Harbor” (2001).