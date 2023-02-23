Jennifer Garner on Making TV Return in ‘Party Down’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

On Wednesday night, Jennifer Garner hit the red carpet at the premiere of the new season of “Party Down.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jennifer, who opened up about why she wanted to return to TV for this project.

Garner shared, “The first two seasons, I was already such a huge fan, and I knew that this would just be a little fun thing. But I wanted to be in there, you know? How can you watch ‘Party Down’ and not wish you were at the party? And I got invited to the party,d and I wasn’t gonna say no.”

As for how it was to be coming in as a new character to an established series making its comeback, Garner said, “I was definitely new kid at school, for sure, but I also was comfortable just getting to watch them all love up on each other. I know that feeling… I'm excited for them. I was happy to watch them be together, and then by the end, you know, gradually, slowly I chipped at it and chipped away until, you know, they were giving me heck, too.”

Of her character, Jenner dished, “I play actually a successful movie producer. Her name's Evie and she is kind of on top of her game. She has a great boyfriend played by James Marsden… She's killing it, you know, on every front, but her personal life crashes a little bit and suddenly, suddenly she's hanging with the Party Down crew… what more do I need to say?”

Jennifer also had a laugh about her all-too-relatable recent Instagram post about struggling with directions!

Has it gotten any better?

Jennifer admitted, “No. I came straight from work today… They have makeup and the car I'm going to sit in and they'll change the directions of the arrows because otherwise I'd come out of my trailer and I go, ‘Hey, where's the hair and makeup trailer?’ and every day they're like, ‘It's still that way, Jen. It hasn't moved.’”