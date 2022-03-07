Jennifer Garner Reveals Big Plans for Her 50th Birthday

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is revealing plans for her 50th birthday!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Jen and her “The Adam Project” co-star Mark Ruffalo to talk about the movie and what Garner has in store for her milestone celebration.

Jen confirmed, “I turn 50… yeah, Easter Sunday,” adding that it will be a family affair. “My family has tickets to come out. My parents and my sisters, nieces, and nephews. I don’t know what we'll do, but I can’t wait.”

Mark gushed, “I would never guess Jen is 50.”

Mark and Jennifer, who co-starred in “13 Going on 30” 18 years ago, are back together on-screen playing the parents of Ryan Reynolds’ adolescent character in “The Adam Project.”

Mark said it was “such a good time… like we never stopped working together. We just picked right back up.”

Jen explained Mark’s role, saying, “Mark's character Louis is a brilliant scientist… and he gets another chance, because of the time-travel aspect to the movie, to look back and see what he might be missing out on with his son and his wife because he was so focused.”

Mark then explained Jen’s character, saying, “And Ellie, Jen's character, is this mom who’s in the midst of her grief trying to raise a boy on her own and get their life back on track somehow.”

Lahmers asked, “What was it like working with Ryan Reynolds? I feel like he adds his own stamp of humor to each project he does.”

Mark said, “I’m so impressed by him as an actor. He’s such a comedic kind of genius.”